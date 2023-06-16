Analyzing Fluor (NYSE:FLR) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fluor and Southland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Fluor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor 0 4 2 0 2.33 Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluor presently has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Southland has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Southland’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Fluor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

94.3% of Fluor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fluor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fluor and Southland’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor $13.74 billion 0.31 $145.00 million ($0.37) -79.48 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

Fluor has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Profitability

This table compares Fluor and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor -0.07% 9.84% 2.76% Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66%

Summary

Fluor beats Southland on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources. It also provides consulting services, including feasibility studies, process assessments, and project finance structuring; and a range of services for small modular reactor technologies, as well as operation support services for nuclear power facilities and managing waste. This segment serves the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. The Urban Solutions segment offers EPC and project management services to the infrastructure, advanced technologies, life sciences, and mining and metals industries. This segment also provides staffing services to the company and third-party clients with technical, professional, and craft resources on a contract or permanent placement basis. The Mission Solutions segment offers technical solutions to the U.S. and other governments. It also delivers solutions for nuclear security and operation, nuclear waste management, and laboratory management; and operation and maintenance, logistics, EPC, and life support solutions for mission-critical facilities across U.S. military service organizations. This segment offers site management, environmental remediation, and decommissioning for nuclear remediation at governmental facilities, as well as services to commercial nuclear clients. The Other segment researches, develops, licenses, and commercializes small modular reactor technology. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Southland

(Get Rating)

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.