Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 500,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. 5,015,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,425,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
