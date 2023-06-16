Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 500,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. 5,015,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,425,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

