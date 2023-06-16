Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $714.00

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 714 ($8.93) and last traded at GBX 760 ($9.51), with a volume of 22016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($9.88).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 7.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 827.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 802.84. The company has a market capitalization of £301.26 million, a PE ratio of 461.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,169.59%.

Insider Transactions at Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

In related news, insider Dato John Lim Ewe Chuan acquired 6,743 shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £54,146.29 ($67,750.61). Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

