Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.19 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $467,648.57 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

