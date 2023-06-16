Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

