AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $676,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares in the company, valued at $195,485,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AppLovin Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:APP opened at $23.21 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $96,920,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.