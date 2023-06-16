AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $676,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares in the company, valued at $195,485,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:APP opened at $23.21 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $96,920,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

