ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
