ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.