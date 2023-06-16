ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.56.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $87.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.53.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

