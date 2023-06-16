Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on AROC. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $10.16 on Monday. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

See Also

