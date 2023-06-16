Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 12,563 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 4,365,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,559,000 after purchasing an additional 805,534 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.