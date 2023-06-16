Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $540.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 920,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 408,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.