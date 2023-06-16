Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 158,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 219,801 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Arko Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $961.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,695,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Arko by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,582,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 586,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arko by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 450,529 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arko by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 174,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

