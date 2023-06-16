Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arrival Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARVL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 240,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arrival in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

