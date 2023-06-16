Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Down 4.7%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Aryzta Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Aryzta Company Profile

Aryzta AG is a global food business, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of food in convenience bakery markets. Its brands include Hiestand, Otis Spunkmeyer, Cuisine de France, Mette Munk, Pré Pain, Coup de pates, La Brea Bakery, and Fornetti. It operates through the Aryzta Europe and Aryzta Rest of World geographical segments.

