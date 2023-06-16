Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Price Performance
AINC stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
