Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in May

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.4 %

ASHTY stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average of $248.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($55.81) to GBX 5,100 ($63.81) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,300 ($78.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,725.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.