Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the May 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.42.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Assembly Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
Read More
