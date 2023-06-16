Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the May 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Assembly Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $27,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,160 shares in the company, valued at $175,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,404 shares of company stock worth $55,227. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

