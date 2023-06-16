AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,837 shares during the period. AST SpaceMobile comprises 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ASTSW opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Recommended Stories

