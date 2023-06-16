Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $581.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 45.1% during the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

