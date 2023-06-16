Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 2%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.05 ($0.13). Approximately 55,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 137,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Aura Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,005.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.07.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

