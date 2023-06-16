Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,049 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.