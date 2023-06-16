Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $1.54 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.6% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 110,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,161. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

