AvidXchange’s (AVDX) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their maintains rating on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.35.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.84. 593,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,721. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.41. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,928,893 shares of company stock valued at $32,326,289 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

