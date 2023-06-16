Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Insider Patrick K. Rankin Sells 14,917 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $206.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.32.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

