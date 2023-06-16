AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 983,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 263,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 153,704 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 781.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 184,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AVRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 220,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,891. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

