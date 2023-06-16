AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF Announces Dividend of $4.65 (NASDAQ:NKEQ)

AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 4.6473 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKEQ traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 1,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792. AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF (NKEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIKE, Inc Class B index. The fund provides inverse (-2x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock. NKEQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

