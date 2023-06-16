AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT Lowered to $5.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Trading Down 1.4 %

AXTI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 91,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,648. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AXT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AXT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 116,977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AXT by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.