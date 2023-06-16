B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,847 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
