Badger DAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00007665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $39.35 million and $1.51 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,493,116 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

