BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,027.50.

BAESY stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

