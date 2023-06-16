BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Buys Shares of 8,532 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,796,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.