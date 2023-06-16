BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Cuts Position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% makes up about 1.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

BANFP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.