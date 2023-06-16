Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

