Bank of America Boosts HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $220.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.22.

HEI stock opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.97.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

