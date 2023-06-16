Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. 12,764,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,719,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

