Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director Linda Susan Huber Sells 500 Shares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:BMO opened at C$118.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$111.88 and a twelve month high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bank of Montreal

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$135.91.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

