Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.90. 10,041,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,714,998. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

