Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,776. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

