Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 1,097 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.17. The stock had a trading volume of 191,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,781. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

