Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,165 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Comcast were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276,270. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.