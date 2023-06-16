Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,198 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $70.16. 807,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,538. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

