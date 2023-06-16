Bank of New Hampshire Sells 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,084. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.