Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 25%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 176,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 240,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

