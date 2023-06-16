Beldex (BDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.35 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $287.03 million and $4.35 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.77 or 0.06544832 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,679,030 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,079,030 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

