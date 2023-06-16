Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Shares Down 1.3%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

