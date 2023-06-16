Benoit Dageville Sells 6,591 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30.

On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98.

On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE SNOW traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.32. 6,585,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.28 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

