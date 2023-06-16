Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

BSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

BSY stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

