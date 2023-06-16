BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in May

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 3,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,565. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 91.86% and a negative net margin of 121.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

