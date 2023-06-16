Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (LON:MTPH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.64

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.64 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25). Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 73,672 shares traded.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.18.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.
See Also
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.