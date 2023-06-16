Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (LON:MTPH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.64

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.64 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25). Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 73,672 shares traded.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.18.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.