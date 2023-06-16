Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Biohaven by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Trading Up 0.2 %
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biohaven (BHVN)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.