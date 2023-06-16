Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Biohaven by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $24.43 on Friday. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.